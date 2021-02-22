Governor, president order flags lowered to half-staff for COVID victims

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags lowered to half-staff in remembrance of the more than 500,000 who have died due to COVID-19.

President Joe Biden issued a similar order earlier on Monday.

Flags will be lowered until sunset on Friday in North Carolina. There have been nearly 11,000 people in North Carolina who have died due to coronavirus.

“As we reflect on the lives lost to this cruel virus, let’s remind ourselves this is far more than a grim statistic,” Cooper said in a statement. “Each of these 500,000 deaths represents an American whose communities are in mourning and I encourage North Carolinians to honor them with a moment of silence.”

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.