Governor urges North Carolinians to be prepared for winter weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) As this year’s first blast of winter weather moves into North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper is urging everyone to be prepared.

“The state is getting ready, and everyone else should too,” said Gov. Cooper. “Don’t let the temperature right now fool you, because it’s going to get colder and this winter storm will affect most parts of North Carolina. Please pay close attention to your local forecast and be prepared.”

Whiteout conditions are possible along the coast due to heavy snow and gusty winds For the Piedmont Triad and the Triangle 1 to 3 inches are in the forecast.

The mountains could see 1 to 3 inches of snow and the Charlotte area could see 1 to 2 inches.

Everyone should pay close attention to the local forecast and be alert to changing weather conditions over the next 24 hours.

Close to 1,000 NC Department of Transportation workers spent Wednesday prepping their equipment and loading up supplies such as salt and brine to contend with the winter weather on its way.

The State Emergency Operations Center will activate this afternoon – to monitor the situation and to be ready to respond to any needs from county or local governments.

If you must travel, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol recommends the following precautions:

Reduce your speed. Driving at the regular speed limit will reduce your ability to control the car if you begin to slide.

Leave plenty of room between you and other vehicles.

Bridges and overpasses accumulate ice first. Approach them with extreme caution and do not apply your brakes while on the bridge.

If you do begin to slide, take your foot off the gas and turn the steering wheel IN THE DIRECTION OF THE SLIDE. Do NOT apply the brakes as that will cause further loss of control of the car.

If snow or ice accumulates on top of your vehicle, make sure to clear it off before driving. This helps avoid it from blowing off and hitting other motorists potentially causing an accident.

Travelers are asked NOT to call 911 or the State Highway Patrol for road conditions.