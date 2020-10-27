Governor’s Highway Safety Program launches ‘Halloween Booze It Or Lose’ campaign

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Halloween is just days away. It’s a fun time, but it can also be dangerous on the roads.

That’s because police see an uptick in people hit by cars and more impaired driving. State leaders just want everyone to be safe and smart during Halloween.

They’re launching a Booze It or Lose Campaign for Halloween week. This period sees a 43% jump in pedestrian deaths.

Approximately 25% of those crashes involve impaired drivers. Leaders say this campaign is important because North Carolina is growing, meaning there are more drivers on the road.

“We can look back in the early 90s when we didn’t have this campaign when we were losing 500, 600 people a year to alcohol-related crashes. That’s been reduced considerably, so it’s making a difference. What we know however is that it has plateaued and so we gotta do some new things in addition to what we are doing with the ‘Booze it or Lose it’ campaign,” said Mark Ezzell, N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program

There are things to keep in mind if you’re driving or trick or treating:

Don’t drive impaired

Avoid driving at dusk

Use your high beams to see better when it’s safe to do so

Drive a little bit slower in neighborhoods

Avoid distractions like texting or programming, using your GPS while driving

“North Carolina is a vision zero state. Our goal in this state is to have zero traffic deaths on our roadways. It seems like a very difficult thing to achieve and it will be but that’s our goal,” said Ezzell

For pedestrians, be sure to stay visible to drivers, so wear something reflective or avoid dark colors and use sidewalks and crosswalks when possible.