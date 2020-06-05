Governor’s office directs Alamance County officials to act after ACE Speedway ‘flagrantly’ violates Phase 2 order

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — ACE Speedway has reopened, and Governor Roy Cooper’s office has made it clear that they strongly oppose how the racetrack is doing it.

Cooper signed an executive order moving the state into Phase 2 of the reopening process amid the pandemic. However his officr has expressed concern that the racetrack is not following the directive.

“To date, it appears that some Alamance County officials have not sought to enforce the order against ACE Speedway, notwithstanding that, as further explained below, ACE Speedway has continously and flagrantly violated the plain and unambiguous language of the Phase 2 Order,” the letter, signed by General Counsel William Kinney, said. “These violations pose a serious risk to the health of people in Alamance County and throughout the State.”

The Phase 2 order restricts public gatherings to no more than 25 people in outdoor spaces like stadiums and racetracks.

The letter says news outlets reported that more than 2,550 people attended, more than 100 times the allowable number.

The governor called the May 23 event “dangerous and reckless.” ACE Speedway then held another race on May 30.

“Enforcement of the Phase 2 Order against ACE Speedway is critical because Burlington, which is in Alamance County, has one of the highest average daily growth rates of coronavirus deaths in the country and recently topped the list with the number of COVID-19 deaths doubling every 6.7 days,” the letter said.

The letter includes a formal request to Alamance County Commission and Sheriff Johnson to take all the necessary steps to require ACE Speedway to comply with the order.