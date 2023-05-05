MURFREESBORO, NC – On Monday, April 24, the Chowan Christian Service Association (CCSA) recognized graduating seniors Rachel Van Buren of Pittsboro, NC and Destiny Vaughan of Ahoskie, NC. As a part of the celebration, these students shared heartfelt remarks about CCSA and their time at Chowan.

Van Buren, a music major, shared how the CCSA scholarship has helped her serve on campus, enjoying music ministry and the CCSA/Campus Ministry concession fundraisers for missions. She shared, “CCSA has helped me to grow spiritually, strengthen my faith, and connect with other Christians on campus.”

A graphic design and studio art major, Vaughan has been the designer of the weekly Chowan social media post #ScriptureSunday for University Relations since 2021. Vaughan used her skills to match scenes on campus with scripture. During her remarks, she shared how she designed one of the latest posts with her favorite scripture, Romans 8:38-39. She shared “the verse helped her understand love” and that through CCSA, she has been able to share God’s love.

Following their remarks, Vice President of the Association, Elaine Myers, led a litany and charge to the seniors, encouraging them to continue serving faithfully and to remember Chowan. Director of Church and Community Relations Lou Ann Gilliam presented Van Buren and Vaughan each with a chalice as a remembrance of their time with CCSA.

Gilliam shared, “It was a privilege to recognize Rachel and Destiny. They have been active in Campus Ministry and both are serving with the Mission team to Cuba after graduation. They also have served this campus well through their volunteer work with Chowan’s Honor College, serving as co-presidents this past year.”

The evening concluded with a time of communion led by Minister to the University Rev. Mari Wiles. Wiles reminded listeners that “breaking bread was the most common way that Jesus revealed himself to others. When we share communion, we are sharing our lives with one another – we participate in a common life, united by Jesus Christ.” The CCSA scholars each served communion at their table. The evening concluded with prayer and fellowship.

For more information about the Chowan Christian Service Association, contact Lou Ann Gilliam at gillil@chowan.edu.