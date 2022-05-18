RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The recipients of the Volunteer Fire Fund Grants have been announced, and more than 400 departments are being awarded.

Chief State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor said $8.6 million is being distributed. He added the grants will go toward equipment such as turnout gear, radio devices and new vehicles.

“We focus a lot on the safety equipment of fire departments. And this is crucial for a lot of departments. A lot of your rural departments don’t have the budgets to support the equipment, and the replacement equipment,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the lowest-funded volunteer fire departments throughout the state were awarded the grants.

Click here to see a list of the winners and more information.