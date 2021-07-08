Greater urgency to gt vaccinated as COVID-19 cases increase

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is urging all unvaccinated North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccine as cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have been inching up across the state. North Carolina’s early warning systems are showing more people going to the emergency department with COVID-like illness and elevated viral levels in wastewater in certain regions of the state.



At the same time, the more infectious and potentially more dangerous Delta variant is rapidly spreading in North Carolina and across the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified the Delta variant as a “variant of concern” because it spreads faster than current COVID-19 variants, and early studies have also shown a possible increased risk of hospitalization in people infected with the Delta variant.



“Don’t wait to vaccinate. Serious illness, hospitalization, death and the long-term effects experienced by many who have had COVID-19 are preventable with vaccines,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Protect yourself and those you love by getting vaccinated now.”

Since May, more than 99% of new cases in North Carolina have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is easy and safe. Vaccines are proven to be effective against COVID-19 and its variants. More than 150 million Americans who have been safely vaccinated are protected from COVID-19 related hospitalization and death. North Carolinians can go to MySpot.nc.gov to find a vaccine location.



“Vaccines remain the best protection against COVID-19, including against the Delta variant,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore. “Nationwide, more than 50% of new cases are now caused by the Delta variant, and the number of Delta variant cases is rapidly increasing in North Carolina.”



While the state’s trends are far below where they were at the height of the pandemic, cases increased by 12% the week ending on July 3 compared to the previous seven days, and hospitalizations have increased by 8% over the past seven days. The state’s sampling of wastewater treatment plants also shows a recent increase of viral particles in four locations since June 24.

Those who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccines must continue to practice the 3 W’s – wearing a mask, waiting for six feet from others, and washing hands often – to protect themselves, their families, and their communities from the virus. People should also seek testing for COVID-19 if they develop COVID-like symptoms or if they have not yet been vaccinated and are exposed to someone who has COVID-19.



The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for children over the age of 12, and NCDHHS has provided safety guidelines for schools to keep children safe, in addition to mask requirements in schools and other specific settings. K-12 public schools can also participate in the COVID-19 Rapid Testing in Schools Program to provide on-site testing at no cost to parents, staff, or the district.