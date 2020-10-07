Greene Correctional Institution offender dies after testing positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C (WNCT) A Greene Correctional Institution offender with pre-existing medical conditions, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died at a hospital.

“His death is saddening, and we are continuing the hard work to mitigate the impact of this awful virus in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”

The offender was hospitalized on September 24 and tested positive for COVID-19 on September 26.

His condition worsened and he died at the hospital on Octtober 7.

The offender was a male in his mid-60s who had underlying health conditions.

Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety will not further identify the individual.

Prison leadership has taken more than four dozen actions throughout the North Carolina prison system to try to prevent transmission of the virus.