Greensboro firefighter recognized for life-saving innovation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro firefighter is being recognized for his life-saving invention.

Capt. CJ Woody earned the city’s Innovator of the Year award for designing and creating a decontamination shower head that attaches to fire trucks.

The idea came to Woody after battling cancer.

Firefighters are at a high risk of exposure to cancer-causing toxins. So, keeping their gear clean is crucial to their protection.

His homemade shower head is helping firefighters wash off all their gear without any help.

“I wanted to come up with a way that a firefighter could go up and decon themselves without having that outside person come in,” Woody said.

Isolating this pivotal decontamination practice to one person reduces exposing anyone else to dangerous toxins.

The department’s 26 fire engines are all fitted with a showerhead. The device attaches to a port on the back of the engine to create an outdoor shower.

Woody hopes all that water is potentially saving lives.

His invention feels even more essential after one of his colleague’s lost his battle with cancer last month.

“If this decon process that we do, and the showerhead can help save a life then it is very much worth using and everything, but we just want to pay tribute to him because he left this department way too early,” Woody said.

Firefighters are not only fighting fires but fighting for each other’s safety.

“I do everything here to serve my community and to serve my fellow firefighters, anything I can do to keep them safe and being recognized for it is just the icing on the cake,” Woody said.