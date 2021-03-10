Greensboro maternity program struggles to reach young moms amid pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For more than 10 years, teen moms who have no place to go and no resources have turned to My Sister Susan’s House in Greensboro to give themselves and their babies the best start.

Right now, the program’s facing a challenge it’s never seen: empty spots.

“This program has continued to stay full since it’s been open…so this past year during the pandemic, when we were having empty beds, we were just wondering kind of like what’s going on. And it was kind of a new thing for us,” Youth Focus Executive Director Sarah Roethlinger said.

The goal is to get pregnant or parenting youth ages 16 to 21 prepared for living on their own.

“This program provides housing for up to 18 months, and we provide everything a young person needs from diapers and wipes to food to educational nutrition. We assist them with keeping up with their medical needs, their mental health needs,” Roethlinger said.

Youth Focus operates the program and saw a drop in referrals from schools and other places that serve young people.

Roethlinger is concerned for the safety of mothers who are staying in dangerous situations because they don’t know help is available.

“A lot of our young people are sometimes in domestic violence situations, teen dating violence, we see that a lot,” she said.

Without this program, Genesis Holland isn’t sure what she would have done to find a safe living environment.

“I’m getting myself together. I’m happy that I’m not homeless,” she said.

Program leaders want to let young women who need them know – they’re here.

“I hate to see this wonderful resource go to waste because we have the beds available, and we have the staff here who can support a young person, and it’s such a valuable resource to someone who can really get a couple steps ahead in life if they could just come in and get the extra support that they need,” Roethlinger said.

If you need help or know of a young lady who needs help, call Youth Focus at (336) 335-1185 or visit the webpage for My Sister Susan’s House.