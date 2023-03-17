GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People were in disbelief knowing two young children died in their home Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters pulled them out of a house on Glenside Drive in Greensboro around 11:30 a.m. They also found a woman critically injured.

Dozens of people stopped by the home Thursday night to pay their respects. Many were emotional and wanted to know how they can help this family recover. They said it’s a tight-knit neighborhood, and they’re heartbroken.

People who live near the home in the 1800 block of Glenside Drive said everyone knew the kids who used to play outside.

“I couldn’t believe it” said Tunya Crawford, who lives in the area. “Then when I saw how bad and charred the house was…wow.”

Multiple people in cars and on foot visited Thursday evening to see the damage and remember two young lives lost.

“I’m hurt…to know the babies were in there, and I just saw the babies yesterday,” said Yolanda Clark, who lives a few doors down from where the fire happened.

Clark came home for lunch to find thick black smoke covering the street. Video from a doorbell camera showed that at one point, it got so foggy, you can barely see.

Other neighbors were there to see everything unfold.

“She had no shirt on,” said Marilyn Moore, who helped a lady outside the home. “I asked her ‘did she need my shirt?’ And I gave her my shirt I had on top of this. I told her ‘I’m sorry,’ and she said…’those are my babies.'”

Crawford will miss seeing the children play.

“They were always kids that wanted to wave at the cars as they drove past or…be out there dancing or something in the driveway like…regular neighborhood kids,” she said.

A family friend told FOX8 she believes the kids were two and three years old.

Investigators were on scene for hours until nearly 8 p.m. Thursday evening trying to figure out what caused this fire.