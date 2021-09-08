Greensboro police identify ‘armed and dangerous’ person of interest after man found dead on Patterson Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police have identified an “armed and dangerous” person of interest in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead on Patterson Street on Friday.

Malek Anthony Moore, 29, is currently wanted for first-degree murder by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Moore is a Person of Interest in the recent homicide on Patterson Street and has ties to Greensboro as well as Winston-Salem.

Moore should be considered armed and extremely dangerous, police say.

Christian Mbimba, 21, of Nashville, Tennessee, was found dead in Greensboro on the 2800 block of Patterson Street on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 11:03 a.m., Greensboro police responded to the 2800 block of Patterson Street.

When they arrived, officers found Mbimba who was dead.

The GPD began investigating the death as a homicide after they determined it was suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.