Greensboro store clerk shoots, kills suspect during robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A tobacco store employee shot and killed one of three robbery suspects who entered the business, police said Tuesday.

Greensboro police said in a news release that three males entered the store on the city’s north side at around 7:45 p.m. on Monday. The men were armed with a handgun, police said in the news release.

The three men took some cash at gunpoint and fled the area. According to the news release, it was during the robbery that the store clerk fired a gun at one of the suspects and killed him. The suspect was identified as Gabriel Malachi Kalu, 17, of Greensboro.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, and no other details were available. Further updates can be found here.