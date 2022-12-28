GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman is a great example of “if you put your mind toward something, you can achieve it.”

Sarah Bishop has accomplished a lot in 19 years, including starting college at the age of 15. She’s now a college graduate, certified EMT and has a new goal set for herself all before she turns 21.

Bishop has never let anyone derail what she wanted to go after.

“I was like ‘I can do it,'” she said. “I’m not going to let you tell me that I can’t. I can do anything that I want to do, and that’s exactly what I did.”

Since Bishop was a young girl, she always had a drive to do more.

“I skipped fourth grade,” she said. “I went straight from third to fifth.”

Her “go-getter” attitude earned her a UNC Greensboro bachelor’s degree at 19 years old. She did it while working full-time as an EMT.

“Lot of times, I slept in my car,” she said. “I had class at 9 a.m. I’d get off at 7 a.m., sleep for an hour in my car, set my alarm, get up, go to class, go home, sleep, get back up, go to class and then go to work.”

Bishop’s POTS diagnosis at age 16 sparked her passion for EMT work.

“It stands for postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome,” she said. “Whenever you stand up, your heart rate jumps like a ridiculous amount, so it’s going like from 90 sitting to like 150, which is super abnormal.”

The condition makes Bishop’s job as an EMT more challenging.

“Heat intolerance is the biggest thing, so it’s really difficult to work during the day,” she said. “I wear compression stockings at work, so that helps kind of keep my blood pressure up and keep my heart rate down.”

Her love for her patients keeps her getting in the ambulance and responding to emergency calls.

“Being on the patient side with POTS and also a provider side here, it kind of makes me like…’I really want to explain to these people what’s going on,'” she said.

Sarah’s next goal is to get into PA school. She’ll work for Guilford County EMS as she tries to achieve that.