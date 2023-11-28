GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Over the last 10 years, Shineka McKoy has embraced a change of pace.

That’s how long it’s been since she started running as a lifestyle.

“It is my happy space. I can just run and be in the zone and not think about it,” she said.

McKoy became more intentional about prioritizing her health after she was diagnosed with intracranial hypertension in 2006 – calling it “a game changer” in her life.

“I would have different symptoms. The doctor told me I could possibly go blind, and at that point that was a big scare for me,” she said.

“The doctor, he explained, ‘Ms. McKoy, you have to do something about your health,’ and that’s when I took action.”

She participated in the American Heart Association’s Couch to 5K program in 2013.

McKoy now has several half-marathons under her belt – traveling across the country to run races.

“I don’t so much think about it has being competitive so much, more so competitive with myself verses others, but whenever it came to being competitive with others, and it was like, okay, I can run faster than what I did five years ago or six years ago,” she said.

McKoy reached a new milestone in her journey this year.

She completed the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon – her first full marathon.

McKoy previously said that she would never do a full marathon but changed her mind after some friends she met during the pandemic challenged her.

“You just never know who you’re inspiring. When others come to you and they say that ‘oh, you’re such an inspiration. I’m like, ‘Oh, I just did this,’ but It’s not something to water down as a self thing because that’s pretty huge. Not everyone does that, especially in our Black community,” she said.

McKoy is intentional about sharing her journey with African Americans who aren’t runners in hopes they’ll strongly consider the physical and emotional benefits of being part of the running community.

“Through my friends, through my church family… and just being able to share,” she said.

“They want to know your story, so they will ask questions like ‘oh, I wish I could be like you,’ well, yeah, you can. In your own way.”