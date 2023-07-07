RALEIGH, N.C. — Shelia Harris of Greensboro took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize.

Harris purchased her Mega Bucks ticket from E.T.’s Quick Stop on N.C. 96 in Youngsville.

She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Friday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

Mega Bucks debuted this month with eight $200,000 prizes. Five $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

