Greensboro’s Sanctuary House shines a light, leaves impression on ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ performer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The touring Broadway shows at the Tanger Center have had a huge economic impact on downtown Greensboro.

The latest show, “Dear Evan Hansen,” just wrapped up. It seems the city of Greensboro left a lasting impression on one of the actors.

Nikhil Saboo stayed in bed and breakfast downtown and walked to the Tanger Center every day for the shows. Along the way, he passed by a local non-profit called Sanctuary House. It serves people with persistent and severe mental illness.

A sign out front caught the attention of Saboo because he plays a character in the musical who suffers from severe depression and commits suicide.

Then after a few days, banners promoting the musical appeared in front of Sanctuary House and Saboo said it was a sign for him to walk in and introduce himself.

He talked to clients and counselors who helped him better understand the struggles of mental illness and how his character could impact the audiences who see this musical.

Shannon Smith talked with Saboo and the CEO of Sanctuary House about their meeting and how it will leave a lasting impression on both of them.