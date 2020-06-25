Greenville ambulance company manager sentenced to prison in multimillion-dollar fraud, identity theft scheme

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On Thursday, a federal judge sentenced a Greenville ambulance company manager to 64 months in prison and three years of supervised release on charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and aggravated identity theft.

He was also ordered to pay $4,726,464.42 in restitution.

United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. stated, “Medicare entrusts its providers to only bill taxpayers for the work that they actually perform. In this case, the defendants blatantly abused that trust, stealing millions from taxpayers in the form of fake ambulance services. This case is a reminder to the public that the price of these crimes is spending years in federal prison.”

According to the Criminal Information and evidence discussed at the sentencing hearing, 32-year-old Davon Terrell Henderson of Greenville worked as the manager of Med-1 Interfacility Care, LLC (“Med-1”), an ambulance transportation company, and was also the owner of a wheelchair transport company named H&H Transport Services, LLC (“H&H”).

Between 2014 and June of 2016, Henderson and billing clerk Pamela Dewitt Babb worked together to fraudulently bill Humana, a Medicare Part C contractor, for more than $6.1 Million dollars in fictitious ambulance services.

Henderson paid others to steal Humana beneficiaries and Medicare identification numbers, mostly from assisted living facilities.

Babb and Henderson then used the identities of the beneficiaries to “back-bill” Humana for the fake services.

In total, Henderson and Babb reaped $4.7 Million from the fraud scheme, which they split amongst themselves.

Babb was previously sentenced in January of 2020 to serve 72 months in federal prison.