Group accused of impersonating Walmart execs, scamming $900K

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A group of North Carolina counterfeiters has been accused of impersonating Walmart corporate executives and scamming multiple stores in several states out of about $900,000, court documents said.

The multicourt indictment unsealed this month by the U.S. attorney’s office in Charlotte accused Andre Marquese White of being a member of the counterfeit ring.

He was charged with counterfeiting, wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy, among other crimes, The Charlotte Observer reported.

White, 34, pleaded not guilty last week.

Court documents said counterfeiters presented themselves as Walmart executives and persuaded inexperienced cashiers to cash fake checks with routing numbers tied to banks, including Bank of America and PNC Bank.