Group gathers to support Wendell store owner cited over COVID-19 face mask rules

North Carolina

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — People are rallying around a Wake County business owner who was recently cited for not requiring masks or face coverings in her store.

About two dozen people — including members of the group ReOpen NC — gathered to support Regina Harmon on Saturday.

Harmon owns the Wendell General Store.

Wendell police said they received a complaint about a sign at the store. It said “We do not require masks,” conflicting with Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harmon was cited Wednesday. She’s accused of encouraging customers not to wear a mask while inside her store, which police say violates orders to preserve public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supporters say it’s a violation of her constitutional rights.

Officials say she was served with a criminal summons and charged with a class-two misdemeanor for violating the executive order.

Harmon’s case will be held in Wake County District Court.

