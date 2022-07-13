CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “You know, it takes a special person to do what they’re doing,” said Lynn Edelstein.

It’s a circle tied together by a common thread. The idea that, during difficult times, there are always opportunities to help.

“I see those children, it puts tears in my eyes to see all these little children that are so sick,” said Edelstein.







Fourteen years ago, Edelstein was taking a tour of Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte. She said, she had two wishes once she left.

“I walked out of there and said I have two wishes. I never want to come back, but I also want to do something for every single kid who comes to this hospital,” said Edelstein.

So, she did. Edelstein started knitting blankets for kids who are at the hospital and hats for people who are battling cancer. Several people have joined her cause, knitting blankets at home or on Wednesdays at the Jewish Community Center in Charlotte. Over the years, they have donated 15,000 blankets to kids in the hospital.

“It’s touching and sad, it feels good to know some kids might feel really blessed by having a special blanket,” said Jane Genten.

Edelstein said she often gets phone calls from hospitals asking for more.

“When I went to Levine yesterday, they said they wanted 120, but I said I only had 95 to give them,” said Edelstein.

Lately, it seems there’s more of a demand for the blankets. She and her group of volunteers do everything they can to keep up.

“What we do just makes a little difference in their lives, but it’s good medicine,” said Edelstein.

Edelstein said they could always use more knitters or donations. Any money they receive goes straight to charity. If you’re interested, feel free to call her at (704) 366-6765.