Group to petition N.C. Gov. to ban use of pesticides that allegedly kill bees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT)

A North Carolina-based environmental advocacy group says it will deliver to Gov. Roy Cooper’s office a petition with 12,000 signatures asking the state to ban the use of pesticides that it says kill bees.

Drew Ball, State Director of Environment North Carolina, says “No bees means no food, and the first step in saving the bees is getting rid of the pesticides that kill them. As an agricultural state, North Carolina should be a leader by banning the sale of Neonics to consumers and banning the needless practice of coating seeds.”

Environment North Carolina says on Tuesday it will deliver a petition with 12,000 signatures to Gov. Cooper’s office, and will hold a press conference at the same time to promote their cause, with speakers including State House Representative Pricey Harrison, Policy Advocate at Toxic Free North Carolina Dr. Lior Vered, State Director for Environment North Carolina Drew Ball, and campaign lead Libba Rollins.