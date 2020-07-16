Guidance for how schools operate in NC likely to change as year progresses, state health officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the community prepares for schools to open again amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s guidance for schools on how to respond to potential positive cases is likely to change as the school year progresses, health experts tell CBS 17.

“As time goes on, each day we’re learning something new and each month. So, as we’re confronted with new situations, I think we’re going to learn from those events as well,” said Dr. Nicole Mushonga, epidemiologist for Wake County.

The state updated its guidance this week as Gov. Roy Cooper (D) announced Tuesday that schools will be allowed to open for in-person instruction next month. They’ll be able to do that under what’s known as Plan B, which calls for social distancing measures that would lead to reduced capacity in schools.

“There is certainly the anticipation that at some point a student or a teacher could test positive for COVID,” Cooper said at a news conference Tuesday.

In documents from the NC Department of Health and Human Services, there’s guidance on several scenarios such as whether a student or teacher is showing symptoms of COVID-19 or if they tell school staff they’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

“It doesn’t mean immediately that a school needs to close. They may want to go beyond our protocols and do that,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services. “We don’t want to have a one-size-fits-all. We really do need to tailor to what the situation is, what kind of student, how long were they in school, what kind of contacts?”

If a student comes to school with symptoms and a parent or another designated person is not able to take them home right away, schools are told to do the following:

Isolate the student in a designated area (while supervising them)

Notify their parent or guardian to pick them up

If diagnosed with COVID-19, at least 10 days must pass since symptoms first appear before they can come back to school. Three days must pass since they’ve recovered from the illness

If the student is positive and had symptoms, the school must notify the local health department

Close off areas where the sick person was until they’ve been cleanedConsult with the local health department on whether to close a classroom or the entire school

Notify staff and families of the positive COVID-19 test while maintaining confidentiality of the individual.

If teachers or staff members experience COVID-19 symptoms, they must notify their supervisor immediately and go home and seek medical care. They cannot return to school until 10 days after the first positive COVID-19 test as long as they have not developed additional symptoms since then. DHHS says teachers can work remotely if they well enough to do so.

The guidance does not specify any particular threshold at which an entire school would have to close.

Dr. Mushonga said she anticipates the guidance will continue to change as the school year goes on.

“As this pandemic has evolved over the months, we’ve seen that things have changed. As we gather more information and learn more about this disease in this process, we have to adjust those expectations and that information as well,” she said. “As time goes on, each day we’re learning something new and each month. So, as we’re confronted with new situations, I think we’re going to learn from those events as well.”

Wake County schools have adopted a plan where students will be able to attend in person for one week and learn remotely for two weeks.

Wake County school spokesperson Heather Lawing said district leaders are still reviewing the updated DHHS protocols.

“What hasn’t changed is that we will work closely with Wake County Emergency Operations Center and Public Health anytime there is a suspected, presumptive, or confirmed case of COVID-19 and follow their guidelines and recommendations, including any recommendations for school closures,” she said.