RALEIGH, N.C. — Casey Shaffer of High Point took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Shaffer bought his lucky Black Titanium ticket from the Murphy USA on Halltown Road in Spruce Pine. He arrived on Nov. 3 to claim his prize and, after required tax withholdings, took home $71,259.

The Black Titanium game debuted in June with six $4 million top prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes. Four $4 million prizes and nine $100,000 remain to be claimed.

