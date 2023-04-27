RALEIGH, N.C. — Jerry Miller of Whitsett tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won half of a $785,068 jackpot.

Miller purchased his lucky ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He matched all five white balls in Friday’s drawing to win the jackpot. Another lucky ticket purchased by Judy Slocum of Winston-Salem also matched all five white balls and received the other half of the jackpot.

Miller arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $279,681.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Thursday’s jackpot is $176,000.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $33 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Guilford County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.