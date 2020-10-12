Guilford County party bus shooting victims identified

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The two people shot and killed on a party bus in Guilford County Friday night have been identified, according to a news release.

The victims are Randy Hargraves Jr. and Key-Shawn Cooley, both from Durham.

The business operating the party bus was Clipper Gang Elite Transportation based out of Wake County.

Authorities are not identifying the suspect until he is formally served with his active warrants. Over the weekend, authorities said the suspect, who was also shot, was in serious condition in the hospital.

One witness who did not want to be identified told FOX8 he was driving on Interstate 85 at Interstate 73 in Guilford County when the large party bus in front of him started swerving, blocking lanes of traffic. He and other drivers zigzagged along the highway to avoid an accident.

Then he heard gunfire. Another witness tells us she heard three shots ring out.

FOX8 learned the owner of the company Willie Johnston, was driving the bus. A friend of Johnston’s says the owner’s son was also on the bus and did not survive.