Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers’ SUV stolen from outside sheriff’s office, found on Gate City Boulevard

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers’ vehicle was stolen on Thursday afternoon, according to Sheriff’s Communications Specialist Lori Poag

The vehicle is an unmarked black Chevrolet Tahoe.

Poag said the vehicle was stolen from outside the station at 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.

The SUV was recovered at an Exxon station in the 3200 block of East Gate City Boulevard.

A female suspect has been taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was locked at the time it was stolen.

The vehicle was not damaged.