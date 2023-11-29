ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A student was escorted off Rocky Mount High School’s campus after a gun was found in their backpack, officials said.

Around 7 a.m. this morning, Evolv’s security system detected a possible weapon in the backpack of a student. Officials isolated the student for inspection and found a firearm.

Rocky Mount police say authorities seized the backpack and notified the School Resource Officer and school administrators.

The Rocky Mount Police Department said while the gun was loaded, there was no threat to students or faculty at any point.

RMPD said the student was prevented from entering the building and removed from the school grounds along with the firearm.

Nash County Public Schools said in a statement, “Safety remains our top priority at NCPS. The student involved will face disciplinary measures following NCPS’ code of conduct. We urge all students to, ‘See something, Say something,’ and report concerns to a teacher or trusted adult. We are committed to keeping our community informed as the investigation continues. We would like to thank the Rocky Mount Police Department for their swift actions during this incident.”

RMPD said their Criminal Investigations Unit was investigating the case including how the student was able to acquire the firearm.

The Evolv weapons detection system was introduced into Nash County Public Schools this fall. The equipment uses artificial intelligence to screen for weapons without requiring students to empty out their pockets or backpacks.

At least eight school districts in the state are currently using the technology.