FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on school property at North Forsyth High School, according to Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools.

A student brought a gun onto campus and disposed of it in a trash can by the school entrance, according to WS/FCS Chief Security Officer Jonathan Wilson.

The school had randomly put metal detectors in place in the morning as a part of an increased security effort.

Wilson says that the weapon in question was a handgun and that it was never used or displayed. A hold was called for but the school never went into lockdown.

WS/FCS has an automatic 365-day suspension in place for when a weapon is found on campus, according to Wilson. The student could face further legal consequences from law enforcement.

This was the sixth weapon found at the school district this school year, according to WS/FCS Superintendent Tricia McManus.

McManus says that the weapon was found during a perimeter sweep and was not reported beforehand.

The Board of Education will meet on Tuesday to discuss possibly putting permanent metal detectors in place at schools.

McManus credited the random metal detection as a deterrent that prevented the student from ever entering the school with the firearm.

Officials called on parents to be proactive and to be aware of what their children are bringing to school.

McManus described the increase in incidents involving weapons being brought to schools as “extremely concerning.”

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking juvenile petitions for misdemeanor weapon on campus against two students involved in the incident.

“We are committed to the safety of our schools, and we are very grateful for the usage of metal

detectors. This incident is a true testament that every resource we have is vital to keeping our

kids safe.” said Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr.