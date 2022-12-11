CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A gun was drawn on a southwest Charlotte elementary school parent Thursday morning, according to police records.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on a backroad near Palisades Park Elementary School off South Tryon Street.

Reports say the reporting person stated, “the suspect got in a confrontation with the victim and pulled out a gun.”

The victim told Queen City News he was in an area to drop off his daughter, and traffic was backed up more than usual; that’s when another driver began arguing with him and the gun came out.

He says other parents and students were around, but the other man left the scene.

Details remain limited; this story will be updated as they are received.