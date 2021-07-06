Gunshot wounds in Durham are more than double those in Raleigh so far this year, data shows

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — New data CBS 17 has obtained shows twice as many people have been shot in Durham compared to Raleigh so far this year.

According to data from Raleigh Police, there have been 42 gunshot wounds from Jan. 1, 2021, through June 17, 2021.

In Durham, there have been 114 people shot from Jan. 1, 2021, through June 19, 2021.

This shows twice as many people have been shot in Durham this year compared to Raleigh, and Raleigh is twice the size of Durham.

Shooting incidents are also on the rise as there have been 392 shooting incidents in Durham so far this year and 19 people have been shot and killed this year, according to data released from Durham police.

The shooting incidents in the Bull City include shootouts on roads where people are caught in the crossfire and bullets flying into homes at night.

On Sunday around 9:30 p.m., a woman who lives near Crosby Road and Newby Drive in Durham said that a bullet flew into her home.

“It was unreal that something like that could happen to me,” the woman said.

The woman did not want to show her face on camera or give her name, but she said that she and her husband were having a snack and watching television when the bullet flew into her living room and just missed her and her husband by a few feet.

“We heard a boom, and then some gunfire, and then plaster went everywhere,” she said.

The woman said the bullet then flew into the kitchen and struck a box top on her table.

She said she doesn’t know where the bullet came from or if it was Fourth of July celebratory gunfire.

“Whoever shot through my home, stole every bit of security, safety and peace that I ever had in my home,” she said. “My life could’ve been gone in an instant.”

So what is being done to address the problem with shootings in Durham?

CBS 17 took this data to Durham City Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton and asked why the gunshot wounds in Durham are so much higher than a city twice its size.

“What you gave was a snapshot, six months from now, we don’t know what those numbers are going to be,” Middleton said. “We know we have a number of challenges with gang activity in Durham, but we’ve got economic issues we’re facing as well.”

Middleton didn’t tell CBS 17 about anything new that police and the city are doing to address the shootings.

CBS 17 has previously reported on how Durham police have special units focused on the recent shootings and activity in the city.

In addition, Durham County has recently hired seven new violence interrupters who are working as mediators in crime-ridden neighborhoods.

CBS 17 told the woman who had a bullet fly into her home about how Durham’s shooting numbers are twice as high as Raleigh’s so far this year.

The woman said this should be a wake-up call to the Durham community.

“That says that we need to step up our game and we need to do it on a community basis,” she said.

She said it should not be just up to city leaders and police to address the problem.

“It’s a community issue, we need to start speaking out and stop allowing people to come into our neighborhoods and take over,” she said.