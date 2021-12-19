Gunshots fired outside Streets of Southpoint mall in Durham just weeks after 3 shot inside mall

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A little over three weeks after three people were shot inside the Streets of Southpoint mall in Durham, shots were fired in the parking lot Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a suspicious person with a weapon call shortly after 2:15 p.m. outside the mall at 6910 Fayetteville Road, according to a news release from Durham police.

As they were arriving, there was a report of gunshots fired but when officers arrived, they were unable to locate a victim or a suspect, police said.

“This incident did not appear to be random and officers were already on site providing increased security for this location,” the news release said.

There appeared to be no reported injuries.

The incident comes after a shooting during a robbery inside the mall on the day after Thanksgiving injured three people including a 10-year-old.

Three others were injured during the chaotic evacuation of the mall on Nov. 26, according to police.

In late October a fight broke out at the mall, a gun was shown and a loud noise convinced shoppers there was a shooting, according to police.

No shots were fired, but several people were injured — including a pregnant woman who was trampled — during a crush by shoppers and others to escape the mall.