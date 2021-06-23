Halifax County man charged with insurance fraud

RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Freeman Ronnell Reynolds IV, 41, of Enfield. Reynolds was charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, both felonies.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Reynolds of attempting to obtain $1,100 from Nationwide Insurance by claiming that three rims on his automobile were damaged by a pothole on Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson Jan. 10. According to the arrest warrant, records indicate the road was repaired Oct. 22, 2020.

Special agents, Enfield police, and Halifax County deputies arrested Reynolds on June 15. He was given a $5,000 unsecured bond. He is due in Wilson County District Court on June 29.

“Insurance fraud hurts consumers,” Commissioner Causey said. “Approximately 20% of your insurance premium goes to cover the cost of fraud. That’s why I’m aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, you can report it anonymously by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.