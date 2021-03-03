Halifax County man wins $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH – Gary Gibson of Roanoke Rapids found himself the winner of a $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot.

“Just very surprised and excited,” said Gibson as he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He purchased his winning ticket from the Food Lion on Roanoke Avenue in Roanoke Rapids for Saturday’s drawing. After required federal and state tax withholdings, Gibson took home $77,825.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Wednesday’s jackpot is $181,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Ticket sales from draw games such as Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how $2.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Halifax County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section