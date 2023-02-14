RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Judy Seuis of Roanoke Rapids took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize.

Seuis bought her lucky The Price is Right ticket from the Speedway on West 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids. She stopped by lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

The Price is Right™ game debuted in October with four top prizes of $200,000. One $200,000 prize remains to be claimed.

Players can enter The Price is Right™ scratch-offs in a second-chance drawing for a chance to win a trip for them and a guest to Las Vegas. The prize includes entry to the Come on Down Challenge event where they have the opportunity to win a prize from $1,000 up to $50 million.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. The state provided $89 million in grants, using money raised by the lottery, to help Halifax County build new schools. For details on other ways Halifax County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.