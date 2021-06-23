Halifax County woman scores $100,000 lottery prize

North Carolina

by: NC Education Lottery

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH – On Sunday evening, Latonya Pitts of Enfield stopped to try her luck on a $20 ticket and walked away with a $100,000 prize.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Pitts purchased her winning $150 Million Cash Explosion ticket from the Grab N Go Mart on N.C. 48 in Battleboro.

She claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,756 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

The $150 Million Cash Explosion game launched in October 2018 with four top prizes of $4 million, six $1 million prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes. One $4 million top prize remains to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs like $150 Million Cash Explosion make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how $3.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Halifax County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV