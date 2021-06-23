Halifax County woman scores $100,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH – On Sunday evening, Latonya Pitts of Enfield stopped to try her luck on a $20 ticket and walked away with a $100,000 prize.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Pitts purchased her winning $150 Million Cash Explosion ticket from the Grab N Go Mart on N.C. 48 in Battleboro.

She claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,756 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

The $150 Million Cash Explosion game launched in October 2018 with four top prizes of $4 million, six $1 million prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes. One $4 million top prize remains to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs like $150 Million Cash Explosion make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how $3.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Halifax County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.