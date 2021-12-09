Handgun, wallet stolen during fight at Durham’s Streets at Southpoint, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A handgun and wallet were stolen during a fight at the food court at the Streets at Southpoint in Durham on Wednesday, police said.

Just after 6 p.m., a group of what Durham police said were “several juveniles” approached three others at the food court at the mall.

Police said a fight broke out and during it, a handgun and wallet were stolen.

An adult male was assaulted during the fight and was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

The juveniles fled the mall in different vehicles, described only as a black sedan, a grey sedan, and a grey SUV.

Durham police said shots were not fired during the fight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator N. Byrd at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29136 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pay cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves. 

This fight comes just weeks after three people, including a 10-year-old, were shot during an attempted robbery at the mall.

