‘Hands Free NC’ bill aims to slow down distracted drivers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A bill is in the works in the North Carolina legislature aimed at slowing down and punishing distracted drivers.

Distracted driving is now the cause of one in five crashes on North Carolina roads and highways. That’s why lawmakers are supporting “Hands Free NC” NC Senate Bill 20, in order to help reduce that number.

One of the bill’s supporters, NC Sen. Kevin Corbin, said he hopes the law passes.

“This is a very important piece of legislation,” Corbin said. “It’s written to discourage people from holding a phone in their hand, basically, and with that we think we can avoid 10- to 15-thousand traffic accidents per year, which keeps a lot of people safe and protects their property.”

People who want to reach out to their senators to show support for the bill can click this link.