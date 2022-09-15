GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – It’s a logical debate with a wide palate of responses: What is the best hamburger in North Carolina?

Our appetite for this question was piqued by a social media post based on the tastes of the marketing agency Top Data, which researches and breaks news about its findings on a variety of topics.

We think this post was inspired by the fact that My Pillow founder Mike Lindell said he was in a Hardee’s drive-thru when federal agents dropped in to take custody of his cell phone in investigating efforts to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

That sparked a lot of comments by and about Hardee’s – from a wide range of perspectives.

So what did Top Data say was the top burger in North Carolina? It wasn’t Hardee’s or some niche, designer hamburger outlets such as Hops or Burger Warfare.

Top Data said Smashburger was tops. If you don’t know Smashburger there could be a reason: The company has many outlets in many states but only five in North Carolina: three in Charlotte and one each in Raleigh and Durham. The company says it was founded in Denver in 2007 and opens 20 stores a year. But we don’t know when it might hit the Piedmont Triad.

Smashburger has some range, though: Top Data also ranks it No. 1 in Pennsylvania, Colorado and Illinois, which must make it a sort of light blue/purple swing-state burger.

To be fair, Top Data based its rankings on “best hamburger chain,” which leaves out all the niches but also bases the issue on business as much as epicurean interests. Still, it samples the flavors of burger consumption and recognizes the fact that the traditional cheeseburger ranks No. 1.

It cited that Burger King had the highest growth in visits this year – Hardee’s must be hopeful, we would guess – ahead of McDonald’s, Sonic, In-N-Out and Wendy’s. But BK was No. 1 in only two states: Maine and Massachusetts.

Steak ‘N Shake was No. 1 in 10 states, followed by Five Guys in eight, McDonald’s in six and Wendy’s and A&W in five each.

Hardee’s was No. 1 in only one state: Wyoming.

Top Data also ranked the top burger restaurants by state, and after Smashburger, Culver’s, Five Guys and McDonald’s ranked in North Carolina. If you care, Five Guys was No. 1 in South Carolina, and Steak ‘N Shake carried Virginia.

Whether you like this list or not is a matter of personal taste.

5 to sample

So we decided to check out other rankings about the best burgers. Google returned 10.7 million answers to our question. Sorry, but we didn’t go through all of them. Here, for your consumption, are a sampler of five for North Carolina. Eat them and weep:

Food & Wine: Brooks Sandwich House, Charlotte. “Nicely charred on the outside, never overdone on the inside, they’re not enormous, at least until you add that slice of livermush.”

Brooks Sandwich House, Charlotte. “Nicely charred on the outside, never overdone on the inside, they’re not enormous, at least until you add that slice of livermush.” Reader’s Digest : Brooks Sandwich House. “The cash-only spot has been open since 1973, and it knows how to treat your taste buds, so order as recommended: ‘all the way.’ That means topped with mustard, onions, and a helping of smoky beef chili.”

: Brooks Sandwich House. “The cash-only spot has been open since 1973, and it knows how to treat your taste buds, so order as recommended: ‘all the way.’ That means topped with mustard, onions, and a helping of smoky beef chili.” Eat This, Not That! : Carolina Bro at Bros Sandwich, Avon. “Run by two brothers, this casual joint specializes in tasty, fresh-cooked burgers. The Carolina Bro is topped with chili, cheese, coleslaw, and yellow mustard.”

: Carolina Bro at Bros Sandwich, Avon. “Run by two brothers, this casual joint specializes in tasty, fresh-cooked burgers. The Carolina Bro is topped with chili, cheese, coleslaw, and yellow mustard.” Food Network: Raleigh Times Bar, Raleigh. “[A]t this bar in a century-old building, the chef grinds his own meat daily, so you can get deliciously simple half-pound patties medium-rare, just as nature intended.”

Raleigh Times Bar, Raleigh. “[A]t this bar in a century-old building, the chef grinds his own meat daily, so you can get deliciously simple half-pound patties medium-rare, just as nature intended.” Travel Channel: Winne’s Tavern, Wilmington. “Burgers can be upgraded with toppings like fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese or simple sides like onion rings or sweet potato fries.”

One final side dish

Maybe you knew this, but thanks to the folks at Our State magazine, we can trace the history of hamburgers in North Carolina back to 1946, when Buck’s opened the first outlet in Asheville. Skeen Burger in Thomasville debuted just after, in 1947.

But buried in the middle of the timeline, in 1960, is a bit of entrepreneurial enlightenment. That was when Wilbur Hardee, who had been a cook in the Navy, opened a 15-cent burger joint near the campus of East Carolina University. Later he opened another in Rocky Mount.

You know the rest: His start-up became Hardee’s, and there are some 1,815 of them across the nation. So shouldn’t No. 1 be No. 1? Chew on that for a while.