Harnett County resident in their 30s is 2nd COVID-19 associated death in NC, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials announced Thursday the death of a second resident due to COVID-19.

The person, a Harnett County resident, was in their late 30s and had an underlying medical condition, according to the North Carolina State Department of Health and Human Services.

So far, 11 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Harnett County, state numbers show.

On Wednesday, state officials said that two people in the state – one who was a resident of Virginia but was in North Carolina at the time – had died from COVID-19.

According to a release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office, a person from Cabarrus County died on Tuesday from complications associated with coronavirus. The patient was in their late 70s and had multiple underlying health conditions, officials said.

The second person who died was a Virginia resident in their 60s. They were traveling through North Carolina and also died from complications related to the virus.

The latest numbers from NCDHHS show that at least 636 people have tested positive for coronavirus across the state. There have been at least 12,910 tests completed in North Carolina.

Officials released no further information on the deaths.