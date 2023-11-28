RALEIGH, N.C. — Eladhandro Williams of Lillington tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Williams bought her lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from Cape Fear Beverage on Old Road in Lillington.

When Williams arrived at lottery headquarters Friday, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive her prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,509.

For details on how $7.9 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Harnett County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.