MATTHEWS, N.C. (WNCT) – Everyone could use a helping hand.

Harris Teeter announced recently the launch of its Harvest Feast Round Up Campaign, which is currently active and will last through December 27.

The campaign’s goal is to fight hunger with the help of customers who choose to round up their current grocery bill.

In 2021, Harris Teeter raised more than $1.5 million to fight food insecurity with 100% of the funds going to local communities.

To find out more about the campaign, click here.