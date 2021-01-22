Haven’t received your second stimulus payment? Here’s how to trace it

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is confusion and frustration among hundreds who were told their stimulus payments were coming, but they have yet to see them.

Several viewers have reached out to CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia to ask us what to do if those promised funds never arrived.

Getting the second round of stimulus payments have been fraught with problems.

Initially, the IRS mistakenly sent many payments to closed accounts used by TurboTax and H & R block causing millions of people frustration as they tried to access their funds.

It was not a pleasant situation for some like Michael Wade who found out their money went to the wrong bank account.

“If you haven’t gotten it by now, you’re basically going to have to file it as a tax credit and get it on your 2020 Tax return,” said Wade.

Now, there’s another issue.

Thousands who were promised payments have yet to see them.

The IRS’s “GET MY PAYMENT” tool told many people their funds were send out via U.S. mail on Jan. 6, but almost three weeks later those funds haven’t arrived.

That same IRS website also told recipients they would receive confirmation with additional information about the payments, but those confirmation letters haven’t come either.

If you’re in that situation, you will have to go to have to go the IRS and ask it to track down your missing funds using something called “payment trace.”

Here’s what you can do.

You can call the IRS at 800-919-9835

Or you can mail fax a form 3911 which is a refund statement

Make Sure you write Economic Impact Payment at the top of the form

The refund statement forms are available here.

This is important: Don’t file the refund statement form if you’ve already called the IRS to ask for a payment trace, because you’ll just create more confusion.

This IRS link contains specific details about how to file that form and also includes information about where to mail that form. There are different IRS service center addresses for different states so make sure you send your form to the right place.

Once the IRS gets your payment trace request, it says it will take at least 2 months for it to respond—although the time frame could be longer than that due to limited staffing at the IRS.