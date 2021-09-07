Haywood Co. crisis cleanup hotline deadline extended through Sept. 10

Flooding damages homes and businesses in Canton after storms. (Photo: A Shot Above – Aerial Photography/ Videography of Western North Carolina)

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Haywood County’s Crisis Cleanup Hotline deadline has been extended through Sept. 10, according to Haywood County Emergency Management.

This number can be used by people who need assistance with damage from flooding in Western North Carolina. The hotline number is 828-222-3975

Emergency officials will connect you with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities who may be able to assist with: Cutting fallen trees, drywall, flooring and appliance removal, tarping roofs and mold mitigation.

All services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to the overwhelming need. This hotline will remain open through September 10, 2021.