RALEIGH, N.C. — Ronald Collins of Clyde tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize.

Collins bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on Paragon Parkway in Clyde.

When Collins arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,509.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $3.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Haywood County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.