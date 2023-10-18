RALEIGH, N.C. — John Stiles of Clyde tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $273,471 jackpot.

Stiles bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from Samir’s on Wiggins Road in Candler. His ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot in the Sept. 20 drawing. The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

Stiles claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Oct. 13 in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $194,848.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Friday’s jackpot is $620,000.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise an average of $2.8 million a day for education. For details on how $3.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Haywood County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.