RALEIGH, N.C. — Donna Henderson of Clyde tried her luck on a Fast Play ticket and won a $167,867 jackpot.

Henderson bought her lucky $2 CA$HMATCH ticket July 8 from Smokey Mountain Truck & Auto Center on Champion Drive in Canton.

At the time of her purchase, the jackpot stood at $839,335. Since she bought a $2 ticket, Henderson received 20% of the progressive jackpot. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.

Henderson arrived Tuesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $119,606.

Fast Play features an instantly growing jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until it is won.

Ticket sales from games like Fast Play make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $3.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Haywood County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.