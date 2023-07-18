Kimberly Coleman of Waynesville said she looks forward to helping out her mother after winning $200,000 on a $5 scratch-off.

“My mom is my world so to be able to help her makes me really happy,” she said.

Coleman said she plans to share the money with her family and buy a home down the line.

“One of my dreams is to save the money to buy a house in the future where my mom could live with me,” she said. “I want a house where I can help take care of her later on.”

Coleman bought her lucky Carolina Jackpot ticket from Quick Pantry on Dellwood Road in Waynesville where she works. She purchased the ticket on her day off.

“It was very, very exciting,” Coleman recalled. “I kind of acted like a fool a little bit jumping up and down.”

Coleman said she got emotional when she shared the news of her big win with her family.

“I brought it home and showed my mom and she started to cry,” she said. “I cried too. It was just a whole bunch of people crying out of excitement.”

She arrived to claim her winnings Wednesday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

The $5 Carolina Jackpot game debuted in June 2022 with six $200,000 top prizes. One $200,000 prize remains to be claimed.

The Carolina Jackpot game also features a second-chance opportunity for players. Any Carolina Jackpot scratch-off can be entered into a second-chance drawing that features a rolling jackpot. As more tickets get entered, the larger the rolling jackpot grows. The final draw date has yet to be determined.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $3.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Haywood County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.