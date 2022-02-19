‘He is still with me:’ Mother speaks out after losing 2-year-old son in Randolph County Fire

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A smile, a snuggle and a part of a Randolph County mother’s life is gone after she lost her 2-year-old son in a fire this month.

Her two children were inside the home with their grandmother when a fire started, and the flames got too dangerous for everyone to escape.

“I keep telling myself I would have given my life just to have him back,” Jessica Lee said.

2-year-old Ja’mir died in a Randolph County fire hours after his mother dropped him off so she could go to work.

“I gave them a kiss and said goodbye, and that I loved them,” she said.

That’s the last time Lee saw her youngest son.

He was a little boy who loved to dance, was a big Spider-Man fan and was always smiling.

“The hardest thing is waking up. He used to lay in the bed with me. It’s hard waking up and rolling over, and he not being there,” she said.

Lee keeps her baby close to her heart inside her locket.

“It makes me feel like he is still with me,” she said.

Her older son also struggles with filling the void.

“They would always play together. It’s hard to separate them,” she said. “It hurts more when he breaks down because it’s hard to let him know his brother is not coming back or he can’t have him back.”

Something else that hurts is returning to the place Ja’mir took his last breath.

“My heart sinks every time I go down there, so I try not to go…and look at the place knowing that’s where my baby passed away,” she said.

Ja’mir’s birthday is on March 15, and Jessica will be holding a party to celebrate her son.

Fire investigators were not able to determine the cause of the fire because of the extent of the damage, but they do say it started on the porch.

This family lost everything and has set up a GoFundMe.