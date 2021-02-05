‘He tried to murder them’: Suspect killed in standoff after shooting 3 High Point officers; woman found dead inside house

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three officers were shot and the gunman and a woman are dead after an hours-long standoff in High Point, Interim Chief of Police Travis Stroud said at a Friday afternoon news conference.

At about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, officers were doing a routine patrol when they heard gunshots.

Investigators were able to pinpoint the shots to 2915 W. English Road where they saw a man on the front porch.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Josue Drumond-Cruz, retreated back inside, then came out and started firing shots with an AR-15-style rifle with a drum magazine.

A standoff ensued and Stroud said at no point were officers able to make contact with Drumond-Cruz, who fired shots throughout the duration of the standoff.

Around 3 a.m., officers with High Point police’s tactical team made the decision to try to breach the door after being unable to make contact with the suspect.

When officers breached the door, Drumond-Cruz opened fire and hit three officers.

Stroud said at that point, the injured officers were evacuated. The injured officers were taken to the hospital and police regrouped outside.

At some point in the morning, High Point police called in Greensboro police’s SRT team to provide aid.

Around 10:15 a.m., Drumond-Cruz fired at Greensboro police officers and the officers returned fire, killing him.

When police went into the home, a female was found dead inside as well. It is unclear how she died and she has not been identified.

Two children were found safe in the home. They were taken to the hospital and then to the Family Justice Center.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol, and the SBI is involved in the investigation.

“A man tried to kill three of our officers. He tried to murder them this morning,” Stroud said at the news conference.

The injured officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. One was hit in the hand, another in the shoulder and a third in the leg. The officer struck in the leg had to have surgery.

Stroud said this case will involve weeks of investigation ahead.